Jaguars designate Quincy Williams to return from IR

Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams is ready to return to practice after spending the first three weeks of the season on injured reserve. The Jaguars designated Williams to return, giving them 21 days to activate him to the 53-player roster.

Williams injured a core muscle in training camp and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 8, allowing him to come back and play this season.

Williams entered the NFL as a third-round choice in 2019.

During his rookie campaign, Williams appeared in 11 games with eight starts and posted 48 tackles, including two tackles for loss.