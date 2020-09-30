James White back at Patriots practice

Getty Images

The Patriots have played without running back James White for the last two weeks as he’s been away from the team after his father was killed and his mother was injured in a car accident, but it looks like they’ll have him back for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

White was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time in almost two weeks. Safety Devin McCourty said White’s return uplifted the team.

“He’s just a strong-willed person who, through all of this, gives other people inspiration and hope. Just with how he carries himself. I’ve looked up to him. . . . He inspires the guys in this locker room by just showing up today,” McCourty said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

White wasn’t the only running back to get back on the practice field Wednesday. The Patriots designated Damien Harris for return from injured reserve and he practiced with the team.

Harris had a thumb injury this summer that forced him onto the list. Wide receiver Gunner Olszewski had a foot injury and was also designated for return on Wednesday. The Patriots have a three-week window to activate both players.