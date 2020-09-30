Jerry Jones: I’m aware Earl Thomas is out there

Getty Images

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones did not sound overly enthusiastic when asked about the possibility of signing veteran safety Earl Thomas.

Asked on 105.3 The Fan whether Thomas is an option for the Cowboys, Jones indicated that his first priority is seeing the Cowboys’ defense improve with the players already on the roster.

“I’m aware Thomas is out there,” Jones said. “I also am interested at this juncture in improving this team now. Right now.”

Thomas grew up a Cowboys fan and played his college football at Texas, and he’s often been named as a potential Cowboys signing. But more than a month after the Ravens cut him, there’s been little indication that Thomas will end up in Dallas.