Jets list Jamison Crowder, Chris Hogan as questionable

A pair of Jets wide receivers are listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Broncos.

That’s a positive development for one of them. Jamison Crowder has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, so having a chance to play in this week’s game is a step in the right direction.

Chris Hogan has been in the lineup, but he drew the same tag as Crowder due to rib and knee injuries. Breshad Perriman has been ruled out for the second straight week with an ankle injury.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (knee) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. Safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) and linebacker Jordan Willis (ankle) are listed as doubtful.