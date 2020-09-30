Joey Bosa now also dealing with ankle issue

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has dealt with a lingering triceps issue since Week One. He now has an ankle injury to go with it.

The Chargers’ practice report Wednesday shows Bosa didn’t practice with the two injuries.

Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) remains out of practice and is expected to miss another game, though Anthony Lynn said earlier this week it was too early to rule out the quarterback.

Offensive guard Tyree St. Louis left Sunday’s game early with what Lynn described as light-headedness. St. Louis, on the report with a concussion, had a limited practice Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), offensive guard Trai Turner (groin) and receiver Mike Williams (hamstring) were among the other Chargers to miss practice Wednesday.

Williams, who left Sunday’s game early with his injury, has caught only three passes for 31 yards the past two weeks.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins (groin) and linebacker Nick Vigil (groin) were limited Wednesday.