John Brown doesn’t practice for Bills, Josh Norman does

Bills wide receiver John Brown was limited to 29 snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Rams and he remained out for Wednesday’s practice session.

Brown injured his calf during the 35-32 win and reports from Bills practice shared that he was not participating with the rest of the team. His status for the next couple of days should shed some light onto his chances of being in the lineup against the Raiders this weekend.

While Brown was out of action, cornerback Josh Norman was back on the field for the first time in weeks. Norman was placed on injured reserve heading into Week One because of a hamstring injury suffered over the summer.

This was the first day that Norman was eligible to practice and there’s been no word from the team about whether he’ll be activated in time to play this week.