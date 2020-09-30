John Harbaugh: Not realistic to expect coaches will never lower their masks

USA Today

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was shown on TV during Monday night’s game with his mask lowered below his mouth, yelling at an official whose face was inches away from Harbaugh’s face. Considering that the NFL has already fined several coaches $100,000 for failing to wear masks, that drew plenty of attention.

But Harbaugh says he does his best to follow the mask rules, and doesn’t think it’s realistic to expect him to keep his mask on for an entire game.

“I don’t think there is anybody better than us, me or our staff, from the beginning of the game to the end of the game,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “To think in a three-hour heated competitive environment — especially when you’re yelling, that your mask isn’t going to fall down for five to 10 seconds — I don’t think anybody could be held to that standard.”

The NFL has not explained precisely how many times, or for how long, a coach has to lower his mask before he’s fined. But if the league is serious about keeping everyone — including on-field officials — safe from COVID-19, it’s hard to justify Harbaugh getting away with having his mask off while getting in an official’s face.