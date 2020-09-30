Josh McDaniels “incredibly impressed” with how Cam Newton embraces coaching

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t thrilled with how he played against the Raiders last weekend, but the team still won 36-20 and the guy calling the offensive plays remains pleased with how Newton has been doing in New England.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels complimented Newton’s attention to “fundamentals and execution” and said he looks forward to coaching him every day because of how willing Newton is to accept coaching.

“I have been super impressed with his humility,” McDaniels said, via NESN.com. “This guy has accomplished a lot in his career. Being 10 years in the league and doing all the things he has done, coming here and having no familiarity with our coaching style, our system, or the way we do things, I have been incredibly impressed with the way he’s embraced it, looks forward to it, really wants to be coached, wants to be great, wants to improve and is a great example for a lot of our younger players.

McDaniels and Newton have both had to be adaptable in their first months of working together and the early results have been promising for what their partnership can bring to the Patriots.