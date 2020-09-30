Kamalei Correa latest Titans player on COVID list

Getty Images

Kamalei Correa has become the latest Titans player to land on the COVID-19 list.

The team placed the outside linebacker on the reserve list Wednesday. The NFL found no close contacts with Correa, a league spokesman told Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean.

The NFL already has postponed the Titans-Steelers game, hoping to play it Monday night after three other players and five team personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The Titans are up to 10 positive tests since Saturday when outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen didn’t make the trip to Minneapolis after a positive test.

Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.