Kareem Hunt, Joel Bitonio won’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Browns will open the practice week without a couple of key offensive players on the field.

The team announced that running back Kareem Hunt and left guard Joel Bitonio will not practice. Hunt has a groin injury while a back ailment is listed as the reason Bitonio won’t be participating

Head coach Kevin Stefanski called both players day-to-day during a press conference. Bitonio has not missed a snap since the start of the 2017 season, so his absence would be a very big deal for the Browns.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (groin), defensive end Adrian Clayborn (hip) and linebacker Tae Davis (elbow) are also going to sit out Wednesday’s practice. Cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (abdomen) are expected to practice after missing game action, although it’s unclear if they’ll be cleared to play against the Cowboys.