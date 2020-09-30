Kyle Shanahan calls George Kittle “full go” after missing two games

Getty Images

The 49ers may not get quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for Sunday night’s game against the Eagles, but it does look like tight end George Kittle is ready to return.

Kittle hurt his knee in the opener and missed the team’s two-game residency at MetLife Stadium as a result. He was back on the practice field Wednesday and head coach Kyle Shanahan said that he’s ready to start moving back into his regular workload.

“No, he’s full go today,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I think we’ll always be smart with him. We’re not just going to throw him in with his normal reps and everything, but he’s full go. He’ll be involved in it all and I’m excited to see him out there going.”

Garoppolo has not been ruled out with the ankle injury that knocked him out at halftime of Week Two, but he did not practice on Wednesday. Shanahan said it will be tough to judge if “he can run around and protect himself and make throws” if he doesn’t get into at least one practice session this week.