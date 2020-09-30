Kyle Shanahan: No chance Nick Mullens starts over a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo

USA Today

San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens played very well in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Sunday’s win over the Giants, and Mullens also played well in 2018 when he started half the season in place of an injured Garoppolo. But Mullens will continue to start only if Garoppolo is injured.

That’s the word from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who said today that there is no possibility that Mullens could start if Garoppolo is healthy.

“That scenario does not exist,” Shanahan said. “When Jimmy’s healthy, he’ll be playing.”

Garoppolo wasn’t healthy today, as he missed practice with the ankle injury that kept him out of Sunday’s game. It’s unclear at the moment whether Garoppolo or Mullens will start on Sunday night against the Eagles. But it is clear that if Garoppolo gets cleared to return from his ankle injury, it’s his job.