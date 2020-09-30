Lawyer for Antonio Brown withdraws from representing him in civil case

Getty Images

On the eve of a deadline for producing evidence related to a civil lawsuit, one of Antonio Brown‘s lawyers has decided he no longer wants to be involved.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Carson Hancock withdrew from representing Brown in a civil lawsuit filed by Britney Taylor last year alleging she was sexually assaulted by Brown. Hancock cited “irreconcilable differences” with Brown as the basis for his withdrawing from serving Brown’s counsel.

Brown is facing a Wednesday deadline from the judge to produce text messages and additional evidence for the case. Brown has also countersued Taylor for defamation and interference.

Hancock represented Brown as part of burglary and battery charges that Brown pleaded no contest to in June. Brown is currently serving an eight-game suspension from the NFL due to that case and a separate harassment claim.