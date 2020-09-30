Michael Thomas returns to practice for Saints

Getty Images

The Saints have been a bit off on offense all season, but they took a step in the right direction today.

Via Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, wide receiver Michael Thomas was back on the practice field Wednesday, during the period of practice reporters were allowed to attend.

Thomas has been out since suffering a high ankle injury in the opener. They haven’t released their injury report yet so it’s unclear to what degree he participated.

The Saints did not have cornerback Janoris Jenkins, tight end Jared Cook, or left guard Andrus Peat on the practice field. Cook and Peat were injured Sunday night against the Packers.