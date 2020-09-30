Mike Vrabel: Some players who tested positive are experiencing symptoms

Getty Images

Four Titans players (and not counting, hopefully) have tested positive for COVID-19. Coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday that not all of them are asymptomatic.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Vrabel said that some of the players who tested positive are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Vrabel also said that the teams has engaged in Zoom meetings aimed at prepared for the Week Four game against the Steelers, which will be happening on Monday or Tuesday — assuming there is not a broader outbreak.

The postponement gives the Titans time to prepare for the game, since they can’t get into the facility until Saturday at the earliest.

If, however, the Steelers and Titans play on Tuesday, both teams would have five total days between Week Four and Week Five games. On October 11, the Titans and Steelers host the Bills and Patriots, respectively.

Whatever the outcome, Vrabel has the right attitude. No complaints, no blame, no anything other than getting ready to play, whenever the game may be. And even if they’ll be playing the 3-0 Steelers and 3-0 Bills only five days apart.