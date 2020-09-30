Nine Eagles players sit out practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Eagles have 52 players on their active roster. Nine sat out practice Wednesday and another four were limited.

Running back Miles Sanders showed up on the practice report with a glute injury. He

was limited.

Receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and center Jason Kelce (rest) also were limited.

Cornerback Trevor Williams (rib) was among those not practicing.

The team’s other players not practicing were receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), offensive guard Jamon Brown (illness), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (abdominal), offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (illness), safety Rudy Ford (groin), receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and offensive tackle Jason Peters (illness).