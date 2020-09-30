Panthers designate two to return from IR

Getty Images

The Panthers are coming off their first win of the season, and they’re getting closer to getting some needed depth back.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the Panthers have designated wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and cornerback Eli Apple to return from injured reserve.

That gives the team three weeks to decide when or whether to activate them, and coach Matt Rhule said conditioning was more of an issue than the injuries for both.

Apple was a likely starter, but was bothered by ankle, foot, and hamstring injuries through camp. The Panthers have been starting waiver claim Rasul Douglas at cornerback opposite Donte Jackson, but they’re thin in the secondary and could use the help.