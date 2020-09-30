Patrick Mahomes named AFC offensive player of the week

Posted by Josh Alper on September 30, 2020, 8:39 AM EDT
The Monday night game between the Ravens and Chiefs was the marquee matchup on the NFL schedule for Week Three, but there was one name burning brighter on that marquee than any other when the night came to a close.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had the kind of game that’s long been remarkable for most players at the position, but that he has turned into something routine. Mahomes was 31-of-42 for 385 yards and four touchdowns while also running for another touchdown in a 34-20 win.

It’s the third time that Mahomes has bested a Lamar Jackson-led Ravens team in the regular season and the outing was rewarded with AFC offensive player of the week honors by the NFL.

There could be another prize coming Mahomes’ way this week. The NFL will announce the players of the month and he capped September with 898 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions while completing just under 68 percent of his passes.

  1. “[Mahomes] capped September with 898 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions while completing just under 68 percent of his passes.”

    That’s nice. Josh Allen had 1038 yards, 10 TDs, one (extremely questionable) interception, and completed 71.1% of his passes. He also ran for 81 yards 2 TDs (compared to Mahomes’ 10 yards and 1 TD).

  2. When the chiefs are competitive or in the lead Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback.
    But when he is trailing he is freaking legendary.

    That’s the difference between him and his peers right now, especially the young guys from the last few drafts. He is a cut above with the kind of X factor that can’t be tracked on a stat sheet. You can mathematically argue Lamar is better QB over the last year, but there is something that makes him turn it up to 11 while everyone else caps out at 10.

  3. And that fake jump pass roll out to the left and bomb it to Hardman was off the charts. That’s the kind of stuff that can’t be taught.

  4. It will be interesting to see who gets player of the month for sure…not sure if they take opponents into consideration or just overall stats but Buffalo played Jets, Dolphins and Rams while KC played Texans, Chargers and Ravens…Mahomes is starting to get into a rhythm and Allen is balling!

