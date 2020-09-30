Phillip Lindsay questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Broncos left the door open for running back Phillip Lindsay‘s return to the lineup against the Jets on Thursday night.

Lindsay has missed the last two games with a foot injury, but returned to practice late last week and continued working this week as well. The Broncos have listed him as questionable to be in the lineup for Week Four.

The Broncos did promote LeVante Bentley as further backfield depth behind Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman in the event that Lindsay misses another week.

Cornerback Davontae Harris is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Drew Lock is out with a shoulder injury, which leaves Brett Rypien set for his first NFL start. Linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu is out due to a quad injury, which likely led the team to promote linebacker Derrek Tuszka from the practice squad along with Bentley.