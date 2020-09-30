Report: Bryan Edwards out for Raiders this week

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said this week that he is concerned about the status of the team’s two rookie wide receivers because of injuries.

It appears they will be without one of them when they face the Bills at home this Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bryan Edwards will not play.

Edwards sprained his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. He’s considered week-to-week from there, so there may be more missed games in his future.

The Raiders were without first-round pick Henry Ruggs against New England. He’s battling a hamstring injury and Wednesday’s injury report will provide some insight into his status.