Report: Steelers-Titans to be nationally televised

Getty Images

The postponement of Sunday’s Steelers-Titans has created a challenge for the NFL. It also will create another national TV window.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that the game between Pittsburgh and Tennessee, which originally was lumped within the 1:00 p.m. ET cluster of Sunday games, will be nationally televised in its new time slot, whenever that may be.

If the game moves to Monday, it’s expected to start at 5:00 p.m. ET, setting up an unprecedented non-Week One doubleheader, with Steelers-Titans on CBS preceding Falcons-Packers on ESPN. If the game moves to Tuesday, it will be played at 6:00 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. ET.

Marchand notes that CBS prefers that the game start, if on Monday, at 7:00 p.m. ET. However, that would create a conflict with ESPN’s exclusive Monday night territory; ESPN presumably would have the right to strenuously object to that approach, or at a minimum to recover some money for the potential gutting of its first-half ratings, especially considering that the better game (featuring two unbeaten teams) would be broadcast on a network with broader national reach.

However it plays out, the Steelers-Titans game not only will be getting a new day and time but a larger footprint. In turn, it will draw larger ratings. And that makes the mini-outbreak in Tennessee ultimately a good thing for the NFL and for CBS.