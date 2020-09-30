Russell Wilson named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The kitchen is open like never before, and the reviews are all good.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continues to cook, winning NFC offensive player of the week for the second time in three weeks.

Wilson threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns against the Cowboys. His 27-of-40 passing (a season-low 67.5 percent) was actually down for him, but he did have a 130.7 passer rating.

Wilson’s carrying a heavier burden than before for the Seahawks, and he’s proving he can handle it, with 14 touchdowns and just one interception for the undefeated Seahawks.