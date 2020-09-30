Seahawks waive D’Andre Walker

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks waived linebacker D’Andre Walker on Tuesday after spending three weeks with the team.

Walker was claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans at the end of training camp. Walker, a fifth-round pick of the Titans last year, was released by the team during final roster cuts as they added former Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in free agency.

Walker was only active for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys in his three weeks with the team and appeared on just one snap defensively. It was still his NFL regular season debut after missing all of last year with Tennessee due to an injury.

Over his final two seasons at the University of Georgia, Walker recorded 13 sacks with 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles during his senior season in 2018.

The Seahawks now have two open spots on their 53-man roster.

They also waived linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee from their injured reserve list on Tuesday.