Stephen Jones on state of NFC East: We need to worry about ourselves

Getty Images

The bad news for the Cowboys is that they have lost two of their first three games of the regular season.

The good news is that’s still good enough for them to have a piece of first place in the division. Washington has the same record, Philadelphia is 0-2-1 after a Week Three loss and the Giants have been outscored by 41 points while opening with an 0-3 record.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked if he draws optimism from the overall state of the division.

“I don’t know that I would use that term, but obviously we’re still very much in the mix,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think we’re tied for first place as we sit here right now. So, we just got to go to work. We need to worry about ourselves. We don’t need to worry about other people, about other teams. We need to worry about our team and I think things will take care of themselves.”

The Cowboys haven’t played a divisional opponent yet and doing well in those contests would be the best way to take advantage of underpowered competition for a playoff spot out of the NFC East.