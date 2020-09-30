Tyron Smith did not practice Wednesday after all

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said left tackle Tyron Smith would return to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Smith didn’t.

The Cowboys’ practice report indicates Smith missed yet another practice, though he was on the field for rehab work when practice started.

Smith has not practiced since Week One because of a stinger. He missed the past two games with Brandon Knight starting for him.

The Cowboys also practiced without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is playing through a knee injury.

Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs is dealing with shoulder and knee injuries but was a full participant Wednesday.