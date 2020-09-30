Tyron Smith practicing on Wednesday

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has missed the last two games with a neck injury, but he may be on track to make a return against the Browns this weekend.

Smith is on the practice field for the first time in two weeks as the Cowboys begin their on-field work in advance of Week Four. Reporters viewing the open portion of the practice session said that Smith is doing individual drills and head coach Mike McCarthy said at his pre-practice press conference that the veteran will be a limited participant.

“He’s still not all of the way cleared for full contact,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who has been dealing with a knee injury, is not practicing for the Cowboys.