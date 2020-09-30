Vikings optimistic they can reopen facility Thursday

Getty Images

The NFL has postponed the Titans-Steelers game originally scheduled for Sunday because of the positive COVID-19 tests that forced the Titans to shut down their facility on Tuesday, but it appears that all systems are go for the Vikings and Texans.

Minnesota also closed its facility on Tuesday because they played Tennessee last weekend, but no Vikings players or personnel tested positive before or after the positive results from Titans testing came in.

That left Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman to say on Wednesday, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that the team is optimistic that they will be able to reopen the facility on Thursday. Vikings head trainer Eric Sugarman said that any reopening will include enhanced protocols and screening of those entering the building.

If a Thursday reopening is the case, they will have lost one practice day but Spielman said that head coach Mike Zimmer’s message to the team has been that they have “no excuses” for playing less than their best against the Texans.