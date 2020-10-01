Brett Rypien rips a touchdown to Tim Patrick as Broncos extend lead over Jets

Getty Images

In his first start on a short week and with rain falling at MetLife Stadium, Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien is taking it to the New York Jets.

Rypien’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick extended the Broncos lead to 24-16 with 4:31 left in the third quarter. The touchdown capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive for Denver that lasted just shy of seven minutes.

Rypien, starting in place of Drew Lock and Jeff Driskel, has completed 15 of 21 passes for 187 yards with two touchdowns and an interception on the night for the Broncos. His first career touchdown pass was a 48-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy in the second quarter that gave the Broncos the lead

Counterpart Sam Darnold is 15 of 28 for 147 yards for the Jets as the third quarter nears completion with New York trailing by eight.