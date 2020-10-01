Browns add Odell Beckham Jr. to injury report

Getty Images

The Browns appear to be a running team now, but their big-play receiving threat wasn’t a full participant in practice Thursday.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was added to the injury report with some degree of back issue, and was limited.

Beckham has 11 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown this year, as the Browns have relied on Nick Chubb and the ground game.

Guard Joel Bitonio (back) and cornerback Denzel Ward (groin) practiced on a limited basis Thursday after they were out yesterday.