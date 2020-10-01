Browns sign Ryan Switzer to practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns signed receiver Ryan Switzer to their practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Switzer is in his fourth NFL season out of North Carolina. He has remained a free agent since the Steelers cut him out of training camp.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round choice of the Cowboys in 2017. Dallas traded Switzer to the Raiders in 2018, who dealt him to the Steelers before the start of that season.

Switzer has appeared in 41 career games with one start. He has made 50 receptions for 321 yards and a touchdown. He also has returned 67 punts for 537 yards and a score, along with 63 kickoff returns for 1,373 yards.

The Browns now have filled all 16 of their practice squad openings.