Byron Jones returns to practice, but Tua Tagovailoa remains out

The Dolphins saw cornerback Byron Jones return to practice Thursday. He was limited.

It was Jones’ first practice since injuring his groin in the first half of the Week Two loss to the Bills. He missed last week’s win over the Jaguars.

Backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained out of practice Thursday with an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) were full participants after being limited Wednesday. Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder) remained limited.

Safety Brandon Jones (back) again had a full practice.