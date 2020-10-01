Cardinals hoping Budda Baker back “sooner rather than later”

Getty Images

The Cardinals have a number of problems at safety at the moment, and they’re not quite sure how long that’s going to be the case.

With star Budda Baker just having thumb surgery Wednesday, coach Kliff Kingsbury tried to be as optimistic as he could about his potential return.

“We’re hoping it’s sooner rather than later,” Kingsbury said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I don’t want to put any timetable on it just yet knowing Budda and the type of super human he is. You never know. But everything went well, so we’re excited about that.”

While Kingsbury wouldn’t rule out a return this week, that seems unlikely after a procedure to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in Baker’s right thumb. The injury happened in Week Two, and he played last week with a cast on his hand.

The Cardinals are running short at the position, with Jalen Thompson at least a week away from a return from his ankle injury, and Chris Banjo suffering a hamstring injury last week.