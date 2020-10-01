Chris Jones limited in practice with groin injury for Chiefs

Getty Images

Defensive end Chris Jones was limited in practice with the Kansas City Chiefs due to a groin injury as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Jones played just 37 snaps in Monday night’s win over the Baltimore Ravens. He had averaged nearly 90 percent of snaps over the Chiefs’ first two games before the groin injury forced him to appear on just 70 percent of snaps against the Ravens. Jones had two sacks, two forced fumbles and five tackles before being sidelined.

Jones being able to be limited two days after the injury could be a good sign for his availability against the Patriots.

Defensive end Alex Okafor returned to limited participation in practice on Wednesday for the first time since straining his hamstring in the Chiefs’ season opener against the Houston Texans.

Seven players were listed as full participants, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) and guard Andrew Wylie (illness).

Wylie missed the Monday night game and had to go to the hospital ahead of game time as a late scratch. Ward played against the Ravens despite a fractured hand that required surgery following the opener against the Texans.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (ankle), center Austin Reiter (knee), tackle Mitchell Schwartz (ankle) and safety Juan Thornhill (knee) were also full participants.