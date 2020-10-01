Davante Adams back at practice, Allen Lazard out

Getty Images

The Packers got wide receiver Davante Adams back on the field for Thursday’s practice, but another wideout wasn’t able to practice.

Allen Lazard sat out the session with a core muscle injury and the next couple of days will determine if he’ll be able to go against the Falcons on Monday. The same will be true of Adams, who was limited after missing last week because of a hamstring injury.

Adams said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that he’s “feeling a lot better this week than last week,” but added that he is going to “make sure I’m 100 percent before I’m back out there.”

Tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) joined Lazard in missing the session. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark (groin), linebacker Rashan Gary (ankle), linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin), and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle) were limited participants.