DeAndre Hopkins remains out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t take part in Cardinals practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury and there was no change in his participation status on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Hopkins went inside the team’s facility as the team began another practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Veterans often get more leeway when it comes to missing practice time and still playing, but it’s unclear how likely that is for Hopkins.

Friday will bring a final practice session and the release of the team’s injury designations for the weekend.

Safeties Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring) were also out along with linebacker Devon Kennard (calf).