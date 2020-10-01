Eagles have one healthy receiver at practice

Getty Images

It’s a little late in the year to install a brand new offense, but the Eagles may need to consider the wishbone.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, the Eagles were down to one healthy wide receiver at practice.

With Alshon Jeffery (foot), DeSean Jackson (hamstring), and John Hightower (unknown) absent and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) watching from the sidelines, the Eagles were down to Greg Ward Jr. and practice squaders Thursday.

Jeffery practiced on a limited basis yesterday.

Rookie Quez Watkins was also present, though he’s in the 21-day practice window for possible activation from IR.

The Eagles activated practice squad wideout Deontay Burnett last week, and it’s reasonable to think they’d go that route again.