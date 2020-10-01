Falcons add Elliott Fry to practice squad

Getty Images

Younghoe Koo remained out of practice Thursday with a groin strain. He is not expected to kick this week.

The Falcons worked out kickers and have signed Elliott Fry to their practice squad.

Fry originally signed with the Bears following the 2019 NFL draft. He has spent time with Chicago, Baltimore, Carolina and Tampa Bay but has not appeared in an NFL game.

At South Carolina, Fry connected on 66-of-88 field goal attempts (75 percent) and finished his career as the Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released punter Cameron Nizialek from the practice squad.