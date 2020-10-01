Falcons will use drones to sanitize stadium after hosting fans

Getty Images

The Falcons will host fans for the first time Oct. 11. After the game against Carolina, two drones will sanitize the stadium.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium partnered with Charlotte-based Lucid Drone Technologies for D1 disinfecting drones to sanitize areas, Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports. The drones use electrostatic spraying nozzles for even distribution of medical-grade disinfecting chemicals that include an inhibitor that prevents bacteria and virus from adhering to surfaces without leaving a residue.

The drones reduce cleaning time of the seating bowl by 95 percent, according to McClure.

The Panthers will employ what team president Tom Glick called a “germ-zapping robot” after the 5,240 fans leave Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

The Xenex LightStrike Robot, previously used in locker rooms, office space and other parts of the Panthers’ training facility, is billed as the world’s only proven coronavirus killing Xenon UV-Ray Robot.