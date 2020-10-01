Gardner Minshew: Like Vincent Van Gogh, I don’t hear the doubters

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is used to being doubted.

Minshew wasn’t a highly sought recruit out of high school, transferred multiple times in college, and lasted until the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. But Minshew says that he ignores anyone who doubts him, drawing inspiration from someone else who wasn’t appreciated in his own time.

“Vincent Van Gogh, people told him, ‘You can’t be a great painter, you only have one ear.’ You know what he said? ‘I can’t hear you,'” Minshew told ThePlayersTribune.com.

Minshew’s understanding of art history may not be scrupulously correct, but he gets points for his sense of humor. And he gets points for exceeding expectations throughout his football career, although he’s going to have to continue to do so this year if he wants to convince the Jaguars that he’s their quarterback of the future.