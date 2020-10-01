Jamal Adams on Trysten Hill leg twist: “That was some BS”

Getty Images

The NFL didn’t suspend Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill for rolling on the turf with the leg of Seahawks running back Chris Carson in Hill’s clutches. That hasn’t stopped plenty of members of the Seahawks from speaking out about it.

Appearing on this week’s edition of Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast on SiriusXM/Pandora, safety Jamal Adams addressed Hill’s maneuver in blunt terms.

“Yeah, that was some BS I ain’t gonna lie, bro,” Adams said. “I get a gator roll, but once you gator roll, he’s on the ground, let go. You don’t gotta keep on going. It just didn’t make sense and obviously I’m gonna fight for my teammate. Chris is a hell of a guy. I don’t know why [Hill] would do that, what he was thinking.

“I mean, he was down on the ground, then after he twisted his leg there was another guy that came and kinda jumped on him. It was just unnecessary, man. I’m all for playing hard and I’m all for trying to get these big hits or make a tackle. I’m a defensive player, I get it, but let’s keep it clean, man. I wonder how much he’s going to get fined for that, you know?”

Hill should get fined plenty. He should have been suspended. It’s unclear why the league didn’t do it; here’s hoping that, if Hill does it again, he gets suspended. Actually, here’s hoping Hill never does it again.