James Robinson named offensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Jaguars released Leonard Fournette shortly before the start of the regular season and opted to go with James Robinson as their starting running back.

Moving on from Fournette was probably less surprising than turning to an undrafted rookie who got no preseason reps to see how he’d handle game action, but it proved to be a smart decision for Jacksonville. Robinson has the most yards from scrimmage of any undrafted player in his first three games and he’s been named the offensive rookie of the month for September.

Robinson has 43 carries for 210 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games. He’s also caught 10 passes for 129 yards.

The Jaguars have lost two of their first three games and preseason projections weren’t kind to the team, but finding Robinson will qualify as a positive regardless of how their final record looks this year.