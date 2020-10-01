Jamison Crowder likely to play tonight

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder might not be 100 percent, but might be close enough to play.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Crowder is expected to play tonight against the Broncos.

He’s missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and may not be at full strength. But after seeing him catch seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the opener, they know how much they need him.

As for left tackle Mekhi Becton, he seems less likely to play. He’s questionable with a shoulder injury, but could dress as an emergency option.