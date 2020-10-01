Jets add four players to active roster ahead of Thursday’s game

Getty Images

The Jets are bringing four players onto the active roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Broncos.

As head coach Adam Gase said would happen earlier this week, wide receiver Jeff Smith has been activated from injured reserve. The team also signed cornerback Javelin Guidry to the active roster from the practice squad.

Wide receiver Lawrence Cager and cornerback Lamar Jackson — sadly for the Jets, not the reigning MVP — were also promoted from the practice squad for tonight’s game. Both players will go back down after the game.

Guidry ran the second-fastest 40 at this year’s Scouting Combine before going undrafted. Neither he nor Jackson has played in a regular season game. Smith caught one pass for the Jets last season and Cager had two catches last week.

The Jets also released quarterback Mike White and cornerback Nate Hairston. White backed up Sam Darnold the first three weeks of the season, but Joe Flacco is expected to fill that role on Thursday night.