Jimmy Garoppolo out of practice again

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has left no doubt about the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo is the team’s starting quarterback when he’s healthy, but it’s looking more and more like that won’t be the case on Sunday night.

Garoppolo was out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday. He injured his ankle in Week Two against the Jets and has not been back on the field since leaving that game at halftime. Nick Mullens, who started and played well in his place against the Giants, is taking the first team reps in his place.

Shanahan said that he’d like to see Garoppolo take part in one practice session if he’s going to play in a game. Friday’s practice will be the last one before the team issues injury designations for the game against the Eagles.

Defensive end Dee Ford (back), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), and tight end Jordan Reed (knee) were also out of practice. Reed has already been ruled out and is set to go on injured reserve at some point.

Cornerbacks K'Waun Williams (hip) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) were limited participants. Williams didn’t practice Wednesday while Witherspoon was a full participant.