Joey Bosa returns to practice as limited participant

Getty Images

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa missed Wednesday’s practice with triceps and ankle injuries. He returned Thursday.

Bosa was limited.

He has dealt with the triceps issue since Week One. The ankle injury was new.

Tyrod Taylor (ribs/chest) remains out of practice and is expected to miss another game.

Besides Bosa, the Chargers had three other changes to the injury report. They added offensive tackle Storm Norton, who was limited with a knee injury; offensive guard Tyree St. Louis (concussion) and linebacker Nick Vigil (groin) returned to full practices after being limited Wednesday.