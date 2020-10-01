Josh Allen AFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Josh Allen had already led the Bills to the playoffs, but the strides he’s made this season have been enormous.

As such, the Bills quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the month, for his work leading the Bills to an undefeated start.

He’s thrown for 1,038 yards and 12 touchdown, but his efficiency might be the most impressive part of his game. He’s completing 71 percent of his passes (up from 52.8 percent as a rookie to 58.8 last year).

He’s topped 300 yards in every game, and became the first quarterback in franchise history with back-to-back four touchdown games.