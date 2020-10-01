Julio Jones has limited practice; Calvin Ridley sits out with ankle injury

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Julio Jones did return to practice Thursday. He got in limited work for Monday night’s game against the Packers.

Jones caught nine passes for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

He was inactive for last week’s loss to the Bears.

Receiver Russell Gage (concussion) also was limited and receiver Calvin Ridley (ankle) did not practice.

Kicker Younghoe Koo (right groin), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring), safety Ricardo Allen (elbow), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (hip) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) also sat out practice.

Linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow) were limited.