Kliff Kingsbury promises to get Larry Fitzgerald more targets

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald saw three targets and made one catch for no yards Sunday. It was his fewest targets and fewest catches since Oct. 20, 2019, against the Giants when he had three targets and one catch. It was his fewest receiving yards since Oct. 31, 2004, when he had no catches against the Bills.

Fitzgerald, 37, has only 12 receptions for 84 yards, putting him on pace for career lows.

“I’m not concerned about my production at all, honestly,” Fitzgerald said Thursday, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “I’ve never been one to politic, or ask or request plays or passes. I don’t really operate like that. I’ve operated the same way since I was 6 years old, and I don’t ever intend to change.”

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has vowed this week to get Fitzgerald more involved.

“He’ll have a prominent role moving forward,” Kingsbury said. “It was just a bad day of playcalling by me. I didn’t get him the ball.”

DeAndre Hopkins clearly is the Cardinals’ No. 1 receiver, and Fitzgerald is more than willing to take a backseat. He will block, occupy defenders or become a cheerleader if that’s what it takes to win.

Fitzgerald said before the season he would retire if the Cardinals win the Super Bowl.

“My only objective is to win, and do what’s required to win,” Fitzgerald said. “That’s the only thing I’m upset about last week. We didn’t come out of that game with a win.”