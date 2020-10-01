Lavonte David is the NFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

Much of the focus on the Buccaneers heading into the season focused on their offensive additions, but a longtime member of their defense was honored by the NFL for his September performance.

Linebacker Lavonte David has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the month. It’s the first time he’s taken the honors.

David had 24 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as the Bucs opened up the season with a 2-1 record. He was also credited with breaking up two passes and one quarterback hit.

There may be quibbles about the choice from Dallas after Aldon Smith recorded four sacks and 20 tackles after being out of the game since 2015 and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is off to a good start for the Bears, but the NFL’s choice was David.