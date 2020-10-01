Leonard Fournette out of practice again for Bucs

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette may be on track to miss this Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Fournette was out of practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury and multiple reporters in attendance at the team’s practice Thursday note that he is again doing rehab work on a side field. Head coach Bruce Arians said on SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday night that he wasn’t optimistic about getting Fournette in the lineup this weekend.

If Fournette doesn’t play, the Bucs will roll with Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the backfield.

Wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hip, groin) also missed another practice and the expectation is that Godwin will miss at least Week Four before returning to action.